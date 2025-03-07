Champaign problems, but hope still bubbles for Boilers

(Photo by © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images)

Camden Heide defended the rim like he knew that he had four fouls, holding his arm up and trying to fall away from the ball, but instead, Heide was called for a foul, his fifth, and he'd go to the bench with more than two minutes left in a two-possession game.



In came Purdue's starting four, Caleb Furst, and Purdue's late five point lead turned into an 8 point Illinois win.



Furst, Purdue's lone senior, is coming off one of his better performances of the season, grabbing 9 rebounds at home against UCLA, but against Illinois, Purdue needed Heide's shooting on offense and his switchability on defense.



Purdue made its runs when Heide was in the game, that's just how it happens sometime, and when Purdue needed its last one, Heide was on the bench instead.



As Heide sat, Kasparas Jakucionis' was hitting his game deciding three over Furst. Furst for his credit, defended the difficult shot well, but for the entire game, when Heide was on the floor it out scored Illinois. When Furst was out there, Purdue didn't.



The final +/- tell the story of the game and how the final two and a half minutes swung Illinois' way: Heide, in 17 minutes had a team-high +14. Furst, in 23 minutes, had a team-worst -19.



Against a team like Illinois, small and skilled everywhere, Furst was put into a tough spot on the defensive end, but more importantly, with Furst out there as a non-offensive threat, it allowed Illinois to throw every body and piece of help it had at Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith.



Not all losses are equal

This was a game on the road, against a hostile crowd, and the Purdue team this year isn't the Purdue team of last year that came into this game and got the final jumper it needed to close out the Fighting Illini.



Instead, Illinois flashed its ceiling, and made the big shots late. It wraps up a disappointing, unusual regular season for a Purdue team comprised of players that have almost exclusively only ever won the Big Ten regular season title.



That disappointment has lived on Fletcher Loyer's face since Purdue's four-game losing in February that cost Purdue a chance for a three-peat.



That disappointment can't be ignored even though Loyer and his teammates have started to look forward towards the Big Ten Tournament.

"We try to sleep but you can't," Loyer said about dealing with not winning the Big Ten. "And then you go back and do the same work you've been doing and you just look in the mirror and say what can I be doing better for this? And how can I help this team make a run in March?"

Purdue lost in the second game of the Big Ten Tournament last year, but this team will look to make a statement this year in the tournament. One it didn't have to make last year.



"Last year was a little different because we knew we were one of the top two teams in the country," Loyer said. "We were just so looking forward to March, the NCAA Tournament. We were kinda like screw that. This year, we're not as good as we were last year."



Purdue remains a lopsided team