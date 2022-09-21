Raheem Mostert had an extremely active day in Week 2 for the Dolpins.

WEEK 2

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

The third-year linebacker played a pair of defensive snaps and recorded a tackle in Cincinnati's 20-17 loss at Dallas. Additionally, he was on the field for 19 special teams snaps and made two tackles on special teams. The 0-2 Bengals will seek to get in the win column next week at 1:00 EDT at the Jets.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Despite not seeing any action on defense, Barnes played 13 special teams snaps and recorded a tackle in the Lions' 36-27 win over Washington. Next week, he'll seek to see more time as the Lions head to Minnesota for a 1:00 EDT game.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

The rookie wide receiver from Indianapolis played 20 snaps but was not targeted in the Browns' 31-30 loss to the Jets on Sunday. Additionally, Bell got six snaps on special teams as a part of the kick return unit. He'll have an early chance to record his first career catch this week, as the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 EDT.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Pro Football Focus had Bentley rated as New England's best defensive player in their 17-14 win at Pittsburgh. He made three tackles in his 36 snaps and assisted on four others. Bentley also played a special teams snap in the win. After suffering a back injury late in the win, will he be healthy to play on Sunday as New England hosts Baltimore?

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown saw 69 snaps and recorded three tackles in the Cowboys' 20-17 upset victory over Cincinnati. Next week, the Cowboys head to New York for a divisional matchup with the Giants on Monday Night Football at 8:15 EDT.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

The second-year tight end saw four snaps, all of which were run blocking situations, in the Rams' win over Atlanta on Sunday. After a breakout performance in the Super Bowl, Hopkins has yet to see a pass thrown his way this season. He'll attempt to haul one in Sunday afternoon when the Rams head to Arizona at 4:25 EDT.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

For the second-consecutive week, Horvath caught a touchdown, this time in a 27-24 loss to Kansas City. The rookie fullback saw eight offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps for the Chargers and has carved out a nice role early on. The Chargers will host Jacksonville at 4:05 EDT on Sunday. Can Horvath make it three games in a row with a touchdown?

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

Karlaftis recorded a tackle, two quarterback hurries and batted away a pass in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday. He saw 58 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the win. He'll have the chance to continue his strong start on Sunday as he will be "back home again in Indiana" at the Colts at 1:00 EDT.



Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

For the second straight week, Kelly was active but did not play, this time as the Colts were blanked 24-0 at Jacksonville. They'll seek their first win of the season on Sunday against a formidable opponent, as they host the 2-0 Chiefs at 1:00 EDT.

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

Though he didn't receive any defensive snaps, Mitchell did play 13 special teams snaps and graded well per Pro Football Focus. The undrafted free agent will continue his rookie season next week at 1:00 EDT as they host Baltimore.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Moore did not play, as his hamstring injury landed him on the inactives list for the second-consecutive week during the Cardinals 29-23 win at Las Vegas. His status remains up in the air for Week 3 as the Cardinals host the Rams at 4:05 EDT.

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins

In 39 snaps, Mostert led the Dolphins with 11 carries for 51 yards and added three receptions for 28 yards in Miami's dramatic, come-from-behind 42-38 win over the Ravens. The rust is wearing off following a season-ending injury in 2021 as he appears to be the Dolphins' top running back. They'll face a tough one next week, hosting Buffalo at 1:00 EDT.

WEEK 1

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey recorded one tackle in his two defensive snaps during the Bengals' long overtime loss to Pittsburgh in Sunday's season opener. Next week, the Bengals travel to Dallas for a 4:25 EDT kickoff.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes saw the field for 21 snaps in the Lions' 38-35 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, recording a pair of tackles. He'll continue to look to expand his role in his second NFL season next week as the Lions host Washington at 1:00 EDT.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

Despite receiving 22 snaps, Bell did not see a target during Cleveland's dramatic 26-24 win over Carolina. The rookie wide receiver will look to break into the stat columns next week when the Browns host the Jets at 1:00 EDT.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley, who has become a mainstay in New England's linebacker corps over the past five seasons, recorded five tackles and recorded a sack during the Patriots' 20-7 loss at Miami to open the season. He'll look to continue his strong start next week when the Patriots hit the road to take on Pittsburgh at 1:00 EDT.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

A starting corner for America's Team, Brown made five tackles against Tampa Bay in a 19-3 loss on Sunday Night Football. After a career-high in snaps during the 2021 season, Brown seems poised to maintain that level of action this year. Next up, Dallas welcomes Cincinnati to town for a 4:25 EDT kickoff on Sunday.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

After somewhat of a "breakout" performance in Los Angeles' Super Bowl win, Hopkins saw four snaps in their season opening 31-10 loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Early reports out of camp indicated that Hopkins was due to see more action this season after recording just one reception in the 2021 regular season. He'll take the field again on Sunday at 4:05 EDT as the Rams welcome Atlanta.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

In his first career game, Horvath scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard reception in the second quarter. The former Purdue running back now slots as a fullback for the Chargers. Horvath finished the day with one carry for two yards and two receptions for six yards, including the touchdown as the Chargers took down Las Vegas 24-19. The Chargers face a short week, as they take on Kansas City on Thursday night at 8:15 EDT.

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

In his NFL debut on Sunday, Karlaftis played 51 snaps, recording a tackle, five quarterback hurries and batting down a pass during a dominant 44-21 victory over Arizona. A nice debut for the West Lafayette native, indeed, who has garnered quite a bit of positive buzz coming into the season. Next week, he'll have the chance to build on a strong performance when the Chiefs host the Chargers on Thursday night.

Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

Though active, Kelly did not see the field in the Colts' 20-20 tie to kickoff the season at Houston. He appears to be the final offensive lineman on the Colts' active roster. Next week, the Colts head to Jacksonville for another divisional game with the Jaguars at 1:00 EDT.

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

Mitchell made the active list for New England's season opener, but he did not see any snaps as they fell to Miami 20-7. He'll look to get on the field for their trip to Pittsburgh at 1:00 EDT in week two.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice this week, Moore was inactive for Arizona's 44-21 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. It is unknown how long Moore will be sidelined with the injury. Whether he plays next Sunday as Arizona takes on Las Vegas at 4:25 EDT remains unknown.

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins