Happy 2023, everyone. The first college basketball AP Poll of 2023 is out and it brings very good news for our Boilermakers. After UConn fell last week that left only two undefeated teams in college basketball: New Mexico and Purdue. As a result, Purdue is a near unanimous No. 1 in this week's poll. The Boilers got 61 of 62 possible first place votes, with the remaining one going to UConn.
Ap Poll - December 5
Team
First Place Votes
Overall Votes
1. Purdue
61
1,524
2. Houston
1,417
3. Kansas
1,351
4. UConn
1
1,342
5. Arizona
1,334
6. Texas
1,185
7. Alabama
1,132
8. Tennessee
1,114
9.Gonzaga
1,003
10. UCLA
993
11. Virginia
926
12. Miami (FL)
814
13. Arkansas
717
14. Wisconsin
739
15. Indiana
558
16. Duke
554
17. TCU
545
18.Xavier
531
19. Baylor
520
20. Missouri
329
21. New Mexico
290
22. Auburn
287
23. Charleston
116
24. Ohio State
114
25. Iowa State
94
Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1