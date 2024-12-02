College Basketball Rankings December 2

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 87-78. (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue's 18 point loss at Marquette cost the Boilermakers seven spots in last week's AP Poll. Then there was Feast Week. The Multi-team events always feature some great neutral court matchups, and that leads to losses all over the place. Purdue got through its tournament unscathed, just like it has in each of the last three seasons, and because of that, the Boilers are back in the top 10.

Ap Poll - December 2 Team First Place Votes Overall Votes 1. Kansas 35 1,499 2. Auburn 26 1,490 3. Tennessee

1,351 4. Kentucky

1,267 5. Marquette

1,246 6. Iowa State 1,225 7. Gonzaga 1,181 8. Purdue 1,058 9. Duke 941 10. Alabama

939 11. Wisconsin 903 12. Oregon

806 13. Florida 782 14. Cincinnati 774 15. Baylor 567 16. Memphis 500 17. Houston 402 18. Pittsburgh 374 19. Illinois 351 20. North Carolina 292 21. Oklahoma 266 22. Texas A&M 207 23. Ole Miss 165 24. San Diego State 143 25. UConn

123

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Michigan St. 108, Arkansas 104, Texas 97, Michigan 95, Arizona St 89, Indiana 72, Drake 58, Xavier 33, Utah St. 28, Louisville 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 25, BYU 24, Dayton 24, Texas Tech 22, Nebraska 22, Mississippi St. 20, Ohio St. 19, Maryland 13, UCLA 13, Creighton 12, Saint Mary's 11, Georgia 10, St. John's 7, Loyola Chicago 4, Florida St. 3, DePaul 3, UC Irvine 2, Columbia 2.

