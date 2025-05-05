Who did Purdue offer last week? Boilers add 15+ new targets to board

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Purdue football hit the recruiting trail hard last week, offering 17 players in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes scholarships. Barry Odom and company remain committed to establishing their recruiting footprint as a staff and build the high school classes as the transfer portal wave begins to subside. A look at each of the prospects the Boilermakers added to their recruiting board in the last week, as well as notes on a handful of intriguing names to watch moving forward.

Polk has visited Purdue twice under the new coaching staff prior to finally receiving his offer last Monday. As the Boilermakers enter his recruitment, they could insert themselves into the mix for the Ohio native. Polk has official visits set to Boston College, Wisconsin and Iowa State, but tells Boiler Upload that he is looking forward to setting one with the Boilermakers in the near future. Iowa is also a school to watch here, as they offered last week as well.

An up-and-comer in the 2027 class, Warren Central (Ind.) running back Keyon Thomas earned an offer from the Boilermakers last week. Thomas also has Power 4 offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Arizona State, as school begin to take notice of the Indianapolis native. Purdue was the first Power 4 school to throw its name in the hat.

One of the top signal callers in the 2027 class was also offered by quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, in four-star North Cobb (Ga.) standout Teddy Jarrard. The Georgia native also holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana and Miami, among others.

Purdue offered a handful of prospects from Arizona, with Daylen Sharper being an intriguing one. The 2026 three-star wide receiver already has several suitors, like UCLA, Michigan, Oregon, Stanford, and others, which would be tall tasks for Purdue to beat out. But, the Boilermakers are needing receivers in the class, which makes Sharper a key target moving forward.

2026 offensive lineman Tripp Skewes earned an offer from the Boilermakers as well, as the Colorado native is added to the offensive line board in the class for Vance Vice. His only official visit set at the moment is Kansas State, which leaves an opening for Purdue to come in and solidify itself as a real player for the 6-foot-6 tackle.