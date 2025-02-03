College Basketball Rankings February 3

For the 52nd consecutive week Purdue is in the top 25 of the AP Poll. That is the fifth longest active streak, trailing only Houston, Kansas, Tennessee, and UConn. It is an impressive run of excellence, as Purdue has been ranked in every poll dating back to the early days of the 2022-23 season.

Purdue also stays in the top 10 this week thanks to a few upsets and its overall strength of schedule. The Boilers move up three spots this week to No. 7, and it is 4-3 against teams currently in the top 25.