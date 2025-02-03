College Basketball Rankings February 3

For the 52nd consecutive week Purdue is in the top 25 of the AP Poll. That is the fifth longest active streak, trailing only Houston, Kansas, Tennessee, and UConn. It is an impressive run of excellence, as Purdue has been ranked in every poll dating back to the early days of the 2022-23 season.
Purdue also stays in the top 10 this week thanks to a few upsets and its overall strength of schedule. The Boilers move up three spots this week to No. 7, and it is 4-3 against teams currently in the top 25.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.
Also, learn more about how Caitlin Clark is reshaping the WNBA.