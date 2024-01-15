Advertisement
College Basketball Rankings January 15: Purdue Drops to #2

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) signs autographs after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78.
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) signs autographs after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

It was a chaotic week for college basketball last week as most of the top 10 suffered at least one loss. One of the few teams that did get through unscathed was UConn, who took over the top spot from Purdue. The Huskies moved to No. 1 for the first time this season.

Of note: Gonzaga is out of the top 25, breaking a streak of 143 consecutive appearances.

AP Poll - January 15
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. UConn

39

1,542

2. Purdue

20

1,506

3. Kansas

3

1,426

4. North Carolina

1

1,407

5. Houston

1,236

6. Tennessee

1,147

7. Duke

1,130

8. Kentucky

1,123

9. Baylor

1,055

10. Memphis

987

11.Wisconsin

948

12. Arizona

918

13. Auburn

905

14. Illinois

660

15. Oklahoma

633

16. Utah State

538

17. Marquette

516

18. Creighton

433

19. TCU

293

20. BYU

270

21.Dayton

261

22. Ole Miss

236

23. Florida Atlantic

221

24. Iowa State

195

25. Texas Tech

191
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Colorado St. 169, San Diego St. 153, Seton Hall 89, Alabama 60, Grand Canyon 49, Clemson 38, Boise St. 22, Nevada 22, Texas 20, Oregon 17, St. John's 15, New Mexico 14, NC State 8, Princeton 5, Gonzaga 5, Utah 3, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Villanova 2, McNeese St. 1, James Madison 1.

