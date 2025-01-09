Purdue lands Nevada transfer cornerback Chad Brown

Purdue's revamp of the secondary continues, as the Boilermakers netted a commitment from former Nevada cornerback Chad Brown out of the transfer portal. Brown took an official visit to West Lafayette earlier this month and now lands with Barry Odom and company for what will be his final college season.

Brown spent four years at Nevada after a brief stint at UCF, playing in 28 games for the Wolf Pack. He emerged as a starter in 2024, where he racked up 47 total tackles, five tackles for loss, six pass breakups and an interception from his cornerback post.

Brown was Nevada's fourth-highest graded starter on the defensive side of the ball, with a 71.1 grade by Pro Football Focus. He also had an 83.5 run defense grade and 85.6 tackling grade, good for second and first on the team, while having just two missed tackles on the year. Brown also held opposing quarterbacks to a 59% completion percentage in coverage on 44 targets.

Purdue has hit the transfer portal hard to rebuild the secondary under new defensive coordinator Mike Scherer. Brown becomes the third cornerback to join the fray in West Lafayette, joining Tony Grimes (UNLV) and Ryan Turner (Boston College). Also entering the mix will be safety transfers Crew Wakley (BYU), Tahj Ra-El (Memphis) and Richard Toney (TCU).

The Boilermakers have netted 28 commitments/signings out of the transfer portal this cycle.