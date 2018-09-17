David Blough named Big Ten Offensive Player-of-the-Week
After throwing for a school-record 572 yards in a loss to Missouri, David Blough has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player-of-the-Week.
Blough's passing-yardage total stands as the second-highest in the history of the Big Ten.
