{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 09:54:35 -0500') }} football

David Blough named Big Ten Offensive Player-of-the-Week

After throwing for a school-record 572 yards in a loss to Missouri, David Blough has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player-of-the-Week.

Blough's passing-yardage total stands as the second-highest in the history of the Big Ten.

