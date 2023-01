Deion Burks was boarded up and carted off the field after slamming his head into the turf late in Purdue's game against LSU in the Citrus Bowl.



Burks neck was put into a brace and he was put on a stretcher and carted off the field. He had movements in all extremities, but due to neck pain, precautionary measures were taken to stabilize him after the injury. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was evaluated and all medical scans were normal.



He was later discharged from the hospital. The Purdue Football twitter has updates about his status and Burks himself tweeted late last night.