Another day, another official visit booked for a priority Purdue target. On Monday evening, three-star athlete Desman Stephens announced via social media that he will be visiting West Lafayette for an official visit from June 23rd to June 25th.

Safeties coach Grant O'Brien has been one of the most active recruiters on Ryan Walters' staff and has several safeties coming to campus for official visits, with Stephens adding to that list.

He will join Luke Williams, LeonTre Bradford, and Koy Beasley as defensive backs coming to West Lafayette in June. Beasley and Bradford will be in attendance the final weekend in June alongside Stephens. Current verbal commits Marcos Davila, Jesse Watson, and D'Mon Marable will also be on campus the same weekend.

The Clarkston, Michigan native visited campus twice during Purdue's spring practice in April and will return for a third time next month. Stephens told Boiler Upload what he is looking for during his next trip to West Lafayette.

"I wanted to really just get a full look for those two to three days on like what they're all about," Stephens said. "I've seen practices, I've seen games, but kind of like the behind-the-scenes of it, get that experience. Hanging with the players and coaches was pretty big too."