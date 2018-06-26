Ticker
premium-icon
football

DT Isaiah Gibson one of the few June visitors Purdue will wait on

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

After Purdue landed virtually an entire recruiting class worth of commitments in June, it'll have to keep after a few of the higher-end recruits who passed through West Lafayette for official visits during the month.

Four-star Rivals.com prospects J.J. Weaver, Wandale Robinson and Zach Zimos, to name three.

Ohio defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson to name another.

