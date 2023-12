Another crown jewel in the Boilermakers' incoming haul has made it official on early signing day. Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway has signed his National Letter of Intent to Purdue this morning. Galloway is one of three four-star recruits in the class, while also holding rankings of the 31st tight end and 21st prospect out of Ohio.

Purdue has made Galloway a priority for months, even showing interest prior to him backing off his pledge to LSU over the summer. The Boilermakers ended up beating out the likes of Colorado, Miami, Louisville, Arkansas and UCF to land the highly-touted prospect.

"Ever since my first time talking to them, they just showed me a lot of genuine love," Galloway said at the time of his commitment. "They kind of stuck to that and then didn't really change change how they acted towards me or nothing. So that's something I really respected."