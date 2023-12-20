Defensive line coach Brick Haley and Purdue dipped into the south to land one of the more intriguing defenders of the recruiting class, as defensive end Jamari Payne signed his National Letter of Intent to the Boilermakers on Wednesday. Payne is a three-star prospect and the 43rd ranked player in Alabama in 2024.

The Boilermakers were able to land the Loachapoka, Alabama native over several schools from the south, including Missouri, Mississippi State, Memphis, South Florida, UAB and others.

"I went on my visit and it just felt like I was at home. I've made a good relationship with Coach Haley and Coach Kane, so it just felt like I was at home," Payne said when looking back at his commitment.

Payne finished up his high school career on a high note, racking up 36 total tackles, including 24 tackles for loss and eight sacks, while having interception and fumble returns for touchdowns. He also added three catches for 58 yards and two more scores on offense.