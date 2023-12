One of Purdue's six offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class has signed his National Letter of Intent as three-star offensive lineman Jaden Ball made things official on Wednesday. The Carroll, Ohio native is the 46th ranked player in his home state and has a 5.5 Rivals Rating.

Ball was an early member of the 2024 recruiting class who committed just days after Marcus Johnson got the job in West Lafayette. He chose the Boilermakers over offers from Kentucky, Duke, South Florida, Toledo, Army and others.