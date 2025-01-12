Purdue 104, Nebraska 68: Postgame Video

It was a dominant Purdue victory on Sunday. The Boilermakers trailed for just 17 seconds early on before finding amither gear and blowing out Nebraska 104-68. CJ Cox had a career best 23 points and Braden Smith had 14 assists to pace Purdue. Fletcher Loyer added 19.
Purdue was scorching hot from three, going 19 of 33 from long range. Trey Kaufman-Renn was also dominant with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Here is Boiler Upload's postgame video.
Braden Smith, CJ Cox, and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
Fred Hoiberg
Matt Painter
