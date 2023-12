Three-star wide receiver Shamar Rigby signed his National Letter of Intent to Purdue on Wednesday, being one of four pass catchers in the class for the Boilermakers. Rigby is a three-star prospect out of St. Petersburg, Florida and holds a Rivals Rating of 5.7.

Cory Patterson and the Boilers dipped into Florida to find one of its four receivers in the class, as Rigby committed to Purdue over the likes of Kentucky, South Florida, Louisville, West Virginia, Kansas State, Indiana and others.

During his time at Clearwater Central Catholic, Rigby put together a pair strong seasons before heading up to West Lafayette next year. The future Boilermaker hauled in 81 catches for a 1,289 yards and nine touchdowns across his junior and senior campaigns.