Garrett Miller saw opportunity to help Jeff Brohm build the Purdue program. So, he jumped at the chance to be a Boilermaker when the offer came. He is one of two tight ends arriving in the 2019 Class, joining Kyle Bilodeau.

Miller hails from Round Rock, Texas, which is near Austin. As a senior last year for Round Rock High, Miller made 29 receptions for 589 yards with five TDs for the Dragons, who also had QB Ryan O'Keefe sign with Central Florida. The three-star tight end played for a Round Rock squad that went 7-5 in 2018, advancing to the second round of the 6A DI state playoffs in an offense that was geared toward the run.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Miller for an Entrance Interview.