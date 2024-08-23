PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Final Four rematch set for San Diego

Casey Bartley • BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
@CBartleyRivals

Purdue fans will have something to be thankful for this upcoming Thanksgiving.

Purdue and North Carolina State will play at 3:00 pm ET in San Diego as part of the Rady Children's Invitational on Thanksgiving, November 28th.

This will be a rematch of one of this year's Final Four matchups, a 63-50 win by Purdue. That was Purdue's first Final Four game under Matt Painter, and its first in over forty years. Purdue would go on to lose the National Title game against UConn.

The other game on Thanksgiving will be BYU and Ole Miss. The winners of each game will play the next day, November 29th, as will the loser's of the first two matchups.


Purdue has not lost a non-conference game in three seasons including winning last year's Maui Invitational and the PK 85 two seasons ago.



Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

