Purdue fans will have something to be thankful for this upcoming Thanksgiving.



Purdue and North Carolina State will play at 3:00 pm ET in San Diego as part of the Rady Children's Invitational on Thanksgiving, November 28th.



This will be a rematch of one of this year's Final Four matchups, a 63-50 win by Purdue. That was Purdue's first Final Four game under Matt Painter, and its first in over forty years. Purdue would go on to lose the National Title game against UConn.



The other game on Thanksgiving will be BYU and Ole Miss. The winners of each game will play the next day, November 29th, as will the loser's of the first two matchups.





Purdue has not lost a non-conference game in three seasons including winning last year's Maui Invitational and the PK 85 two seasons ago.







