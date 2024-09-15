Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 4
Another week of HS football is in the books and each Purdue commit has a couple of games under their belts. Here is how week 3 of the high school went down for Purdue's current commitments. While Purdue only has one 2026 commit, Oscar Rios had a monster game on Friday for a win.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news