It's that lineage of not just accomplished big men, but accomplished big men that has gotten Purdue's foot in the door with the Rivals.com five-star Class of 2020 center.

"That they've had a line of great big men," Dickinson said, "and that they believe I can be next."

Purdue's message to Hunter Dickinson during his official visit this past weekend was probably an obvious one.

Dickinson is 7-foot-2 and though he's not quite as big, a physical presence on par with former Boilermaker Isaac Haas at the same stage of his career.



That frame of reference has allowed Boilermaker coaches a recruiting angle supported by past practices. Purdue may not as much this year, but every since A.J. Hammons' junior year, the Boilermakers have been as low-post-centric as any team in college basketball.

That's part of the traction Purdue has gained with Dickinson, part of the reason he used an early official visit to see West Lafayette.

"The visit was very nice," he said. "I wasn't sure what to expect coming to Purdue, but me and my parents were very impressed."

Ranked 19th nationally in the junior class by Rivals.com, Dickinson is a national recruit whose profile will likely only increase the longer things go. The product of storied DeMatha Catholic in Maryland officially visited Notre Dame and Pittsburgh prior. Kentucky, Syracuse and Oregon are some of the others involved in the early stages of his recruitment.

Remember, under new NCAA rules, Dickinson can take up to five official visits as a junior, then another five as a senior.

"Purdue will definitely be one of the top schools on my list going forward," he said.

