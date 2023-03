Saturday night was a reminder of why the Indiana high school basketball state tournament is so beloved by the people of this state. Class 4A No. 5 Kokomo, who survived an overtime semifinal with Harrison 68-63 on Friday night (with Juwan Howard in the House), hosted archrival Marion in the championship game of their sectional in front of the largest crowd in probably 25 years at historic Memorial Gymnasium.

The night did not disappoint, either, as Flory Bidunga put on a show and rising 2025 prospect Jaymen Townsend also had an excellent night.