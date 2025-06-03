Purdue lands 2026 cornerback Dana Greenhow

Purdue football added to its secondary in the 2026 recruiting class, landing a commitment from Sandy Creek (Ga.) cornerback Dana Greenhow. The Peach State native was on campus for an official visit with the Boilermakers, where defensive backs coach Charles Clark and company netted the pledge.

Greenhow became a target just recently, receiving an offer from Purdue in May, and swiftly locking in an official visit to West Lafayette for just a few weeks later. The Boilermakers beat out the likes of Indiana, West Virginia, North Carolina State and Liberty, which all had officials set with Greenhow, as well as Boston College, Wake Forest, Missouri, Cincinnati, UCF, Georgia Tech, Kansas, and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back showcases physicality in coverage and in the run game while getting snaps at both cornerback and safety for Sandy Creek. Greenhow has great instincts in the box and flies to the football. That could pave the way for a future at safety with the Boilermakers.

Greenhow becomes the first defensive back to commit to the Boilermakers in the 2026 recruiting class. The pledge also gives Purdue nine members in the class at the moment, with Greenhow joining four-star quarterback Corin Berry, three-star offensive linemen Rico Schrieber, James Williams and Brock Brownfield, three-star running back Izaiah Wright, three-star linebacker Brayden Sweeney, three-star tight end ArMari Towns and three-star wide receiver Kymistrii Young.