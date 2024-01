Former Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. announced Wednesday that he has been invited to participate in the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The annual showcase will be held from February 29th to March 3rd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tracy is the lone Boilermaker expected to participate in the combine to this point, while safeties Sanoussi Kane and Cam Allen also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. The running back prospect has competed in the Hula Bowl and is set to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday night.



After making the transition to the backfield, Tracy enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Boilermakers in 2023. Tracy rushed for 716 yards on a 6.3 average with eight touchdowns, all career highs in 11 games. His 6.3 yards per carry led the Big Ten and was in the top five for rushing touchdowns.

Tracy will look to become just the second running back to be selected in the NFL Draft out of West Lafayette since 1998, joining running back turned fullback Zander Horvath in 2022.