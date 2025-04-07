Former Purdue wing Myles Colvin lands at Wake Forest in portal

Another now former Boilermaker has picked his landing spot out of the transfer portal, as Myles Colvin committed to Wake Forest on Monday, per multiple reports.Colvin entered the transfer portal at the end of March after two years in West Lafayette and has now landed at his new destination just over a week later.

Colvin was Purdue's lone signee in the 2023 recruiting class, as a four-star small forward out of Heritage Christian (Ind.), being ranked as the No. 52 player in the class and 15th-best small forward, per Rivals. Colvin chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Indiana, Butler and Miami (OH). The now former Boilermaker was the third in his family to call West Lafayette home, following his father Roosevelt on the gridiron and sister Raven on the volleyball floor.

Colvin suited up in 67 career games during his two seasons with the Boilermakers, finishing with averages of 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. The athletic wing shot 39% from the field and is a career 34% three-point shooter, including a 41% mark from distance as a freshman in 2023-24. While his role fluctuated at Purdue, Colvin played a key role off the bench in the Boilermakers run to the Sweet 16 last month.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore becomes the second of Purdue's four transfer portal departures to find a new home, joining Camden Heide, who committed to Texas last week. Center Will Berg and forward Brian Waddell have yet to land at new programs thus far.

Now, Colvin looks to hit the reset button with the Demon Deacons and head coach Steve Forbes. Wake Forest has had 20+ wins in three of the last four seasons, but has failed to make the NCAA Tournament since 2017. Forbes and company are coming off a 21-11 campaign, while placing fifth in the ACC. Colvin will look to return the Demon Deacons to March Madness, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.