Purdue's 2024 recruiting class received a late boost on Monday as 2025 four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant announced that he will be enrolling early with the Boilermakers. Grant was the 37th ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class, along with being the seventh best cornerback and second ranked player in Tennessee.

A move from 2025 to 2024 was always on the table for Grant, who was out of high school eligibility in Tennessee after playing four years. Now, the longtime question mark has been answered. Grant has enrolled, joining the program ahead of next season, now cementing himself as the top rated prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Grant had no shortage of potential suitors trying to lure him away from his Purdue commitment, with Florida State, South Carolina, Alabama and Indiana all offering him after his pledge, along with a quiet trip to Ann Arbor this spring. Ultimately, Grant stayed true to his commitment and will now head for West Lafayette a year early.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defender has all the makings of a shutdown cornerback at the collegiate level, with a unique blend of length and speed that gives opposing receivers nightmares.

Purdue's cornerback group had been revamped this off-season with transfers Nyland Green and Kydrich Breedlove entering the fold, pairing with incumbent starter Markevious Brown, Salim Turner-Muhammad, Botros Alisandro and Derrick Rogers. Fellow incoming freshmen Koy Beasley and Earl Kulp could also join Sam Carter's group ahead of next season in what will be a very intriguing room in 2024.

Grant could very well insert himself into the main rotation as a true freshman next season, with the potential to steal a starting job from the likes of Brown and Turner-Muhammad.

Purdue's secondary was filled with question marks in year one under Ryan Walters, but an influx of talent, now including Grant, gives the Boilermakers reasons for optimism this fall.