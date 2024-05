Purdue priority target, 2025 four-star forward Trent Sisley and his Indiana Elite 3SSB team continued their winning ways on Saturday afternoon in Westfield. Sisley and company took home a pair of lopsided wins in the Adidas May Classic to move to 15-0 on the season, defeating Legacy Ice and SCIBA.

Indiana Elite will look to put its perfect record on the line next weekend during Adidas 3SSB Session 3 in College Station, Texas.