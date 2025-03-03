Game Preview | Rutgers at #18 Purdue | Senior Night

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Rutgers 14-15 (7-11) at #18 Purdue 20-9 (12-6)

Purdue's final home game of the season, and the penlutimate game of the regular season, will be a rematch as Rutgers heads into Mackey Arena.



Purdue won the first matchup, 68-50, dominating the Rutgers despite a 4 of 24 shooting performance from three. Instead, it was Braden Smith picking apart the Scarlet Knights, scoring 16 and dishing 14 assists, and a Purdue defense that forced turnovers early and often.



Rutgers turned over the ball 16 times as Dylan Harper struggled with an ankle injury. Rutgers offense never got going, shooting less than 35% from the floor.



Rutgers looks to be locked into the Big Ten Tournament after winning 2 of its last 3 games, but is coming off a disappointing loss to Michigan where it took the Wolverines to the wire.



For Purdue, the bleeding was stopped by beating UCLA and ending a four-game losing streak on Friday, but work still needs to be done for Purdue securing its seed in the NCAA Tournament and before that, locking up the final double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has earned the double-bye in every season its competed in the Big Ten Tournament.



Purdue will have some added emotion on Tuesday with Senior Night honoring Purdue's lone senior, Caleb Furst.

Purdue's most winning player

One of the most difficult things to do is try and wrap up a player's career at the end of it, but for Caleb Furst, it's pretty easy.



Caleb Furst is, and will leave Purdue, as the most winning player in program history.



It hasn't always been easy. Caleb Furst has had a strange, up and down journey through Purdue as he prepares to go to medical school after Purdue. Furst's role in his four years at Purdue has changed each season, providing unique and new challenges every year.



"Any time you have the succes he's had," Matt Painter said Monday. "Sometimes that gets lost when you're not the leading scorer.... It's been difficult, I think, from a personal level because your minutes have been up, they've been down, they've been up, they've been down, they've been up again."



"That piece, I think, can really help you in your life. You're dealing with some adversary but then you see the bigger purpose of things. Your team's winning. You're trying to win championships. You're trying to be as successful as you can be."



Furst's career involved him playing and starrting games in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, and then taking a back seat last year to a Zach Edey led Purdue team that needed Mason Gillis' spacing on the offensive end. Now, in his senior season, Furst has moved from the bench to start the season to once again starting, sparking Purdue's best stretch of the season, winning 11 of 12 games.



"Yeah, he's the quintessential student-athlete," Painter added. "But he's also somebody that's had more success than anybody ever that's played at Purdue. He has the most wins in the history of Purdue and that's a pretty cool thing to have that kind of success on and off the court."



Purdue will honor Furst after the game.

Rutgers still dangerous

Rutgers record still isn't there, but the talent is. Michigan found that out when Rutgers went off and scored 50+ first-half points against the Wolverines.



"It just shows you the firepower," Painter said, not just of Rutgers two lottery picks, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, but some of the threats around them like Tyson Acuff, Rutger's best three-point shooter.



Harper appears to be fully healed from his ankle injury that had him sluggish against Purdue in the team's first go round.

Harper has assumed form as one of the best all-around guards in the league, averaging a team-high 19.3 points to go with 4.5 rebounds and 4 assists a game.



Ace Bailey is Rutgers other double-digit scoring, averaging 18.2 points to go with more than 7 rebounds a game.

Purdue's final home game