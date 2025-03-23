Game time announced for Purdue vs. Houston - How to watch

Purdue wrapped up the first weekend of the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a first round victory over No. 13 seed High Point and advanced to the Sweet 16 with a round of 32 win over No. 12 seed McNeese.

The 2-0 start to March Madness for the Boilermakers sets up a much taller task as Purdue will take on No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16. The matchup is between two programs that have frequented the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2017, six times to be exact, which is second in the country to only Gonzaga.

The Boilermakers will welcome the Cougars to their home state on Friday night, under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. CBS Sports and TNT Sports announced the game times for regional semifinal matchups on Thursday and Friday next week.