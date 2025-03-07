Game time now means family time when Jack Lusk walked on at Purdue

The life of a college basketball coach has a lot of perks. You're coaching basketball for a living, for instance. Also you get all the team gear and comfortable clothing you could ever want. There's usually plenty of sports drinks, massage chairs, and did I mention those sweet Purdue joggers? But the demands in time and pressure are enough to make even Purdue's beautiful joggers and pull overs not enough to cover up some of the things coaches have to give up for the profession. For Purdue assistant coach Paul Lusk, what he sacrificed moving back to coach at Purdue was time with his family, including a son that was entering his senior season. "My profession, and in my career," Paul Lusk told me last week before a practice. "You spend so much time away from your family. I wasn't there for his senior year when I came back to Purdue."

Do you love Purdue gear as much as Purdue coaches? Get yours down below from Homefield.





This is a commercial to buy Purdue gear from our affiliate partners at Homefield Apparel. We know you want Purdue gear, and Homefield has a lot of great vintage gear that you'll love. This includes their 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.