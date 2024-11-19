Game Wrap | Purdue, 58, Marquette 76 | Purdue Smarting, streak broken

It's been more than three years since Purdue has lost a non-conference regular season game. 39 straight wins as it headed into Milwaukee to take on Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles.



During the stretch, Smart and his team lost twice to Purdue. Once in Mackey Arena, and once in Maui, so it's probably a little extra sweet for Smart who took it to the #6 Boilers, 76-58.





Kam Jones was the games star, going for his first career triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.





#15 Marquette took it to Purdue early, forcing 9 turnovers in the first half and holding Purdue to 10 of 25 shooting from the floor. Purdue came into the game shooting 46% from three. Marquette was able to limit Purdue to 40% shooting from the field and 6 of 18 from three.





Marquette was also able to do what no team had been able to over Purdue's first four games which included a 9 point victory over then #2 Alabama just a few days ago, slowing down and at times outright stopping Braden Smith. Smith had just 11 points on 10 shot attempts, adding 4 rebounds and 9 assists.







Purdue had its chances in the second half. Braden Smith was able to find Camden Heide in the second half for a three with just over 12 minutes to play in the game, cutting the lead to 51-46. On the following possession, Purdue forced a turnover and had a chance to cut the lead to a single possession for the first time since the start of the second half.





Instead, Purdue turned the ball over again in semi-transition. After two Stevie Mitchell free throws, Purdue turned it over again with Mitchell denying Smith the ball and drawing the foul on CJ Cox. The four free throws gave Marquette a 9 point lead.





Again Purdue came up with a defensive play with Trey Kaufman-Renn blocking Kam Jones at the rim, but instead of capitlizing, Purdue's offense was called for its second 30 second violation of the half. Two Ben Gold free throws would push the lead to double-digits and Purdue couldn't respond, losing its first game of the season and snapping its 39 game non-conference win streak.



