Game Wrap | Rutgers 71, Purdue 100| A flurry of 3's sink Scarlet Knights

Purdue's offense was looking to break out, and Rutgers gave Purdue the chance to do just that.
Purdue came out firing, knocking down 11 first-half threes, and behind a 23 points, 9 assist Braden Smith performance, the Boilers take it to the Scarlet Knights 100-71.
Braden Smith wasn't alone. The Boilers had their best shooting night in years, with Smith and Fletcher Loyer leading the way from three. The two both knocked down 7 three pointers on the night and finished with 23 points a piece.
The two combined to go 14 of 25 from three on a night where Purdue as a team was just two three-pointers shy of the team record for made threes.
It didn't take long for the two to get going. Purdue's second basket was Braden Smith finding Fletcher Loyer for three.
After Rutgers took an early 11-14 lead on a Emmanuel Ogbole lay up, Purdue's defense got going. Trey Kaufman-Renn blocked a shot at one end and Braden Smith drove to the hoop at the other. While hanging in mid air under the basket, Smith fired a pass out to Myles Colvin on the right wing where Colvin knocked his first three of the game down.
A few plays later, and it was freshman Raleigh Burgess who deflected a pass that turned into a steal. At the other end, it was Loyer who found Colvin open for three. Colvin knocked down his second three of the game to pull Purdue within 17-19.
Rutgers on their end was relying early on its young freshmen making tough shots. Ace Bailey got going early, making a tough face up jumper over Caleb Furst in the mid-range and then Dylan Harper followed that with a step back jumper of his own.
Bailey would add a face up three pointer, and then a thunderous one hand dunk to have Rutgers leading Purdue early.
Adding to Purdue's troubles, Rutgers dominated the offensive glass early. Then when Purdue did appear to get a stop and a rebound, the officials went to the monitors after Lathan Sommerville hit the deck after a Rutgers miss. After review, Trey Kaufman-Renn was called for a flagrant one foul when his elbow collided with Sommerville's face.
The two free throws were then followed by a Dylan Harper three-pointer. The five point possession led to a 27-19 Rutgers lead.
Then the three-pointers for Purdue started to flood Mackey Arena.
Trey Kaufman-Renn found Braden Smith for a three. Then Gicarri Harris hit a pull up three, and drew a foul, cutting into Rutger's lead, 26-27.
Smith would then hit a pull up three-pointer, and then another, capping off a furious 13-2 Purdue run that put Purdue back on top, 32-29.
Trey Kaufman-Renn then found Purdue shooters on each corner from the short roll on for three. Harris hit his second three of the game and then Loyer was left wide open from three to give Purdue a 40-34 lead.
A long rebound to Smith would then lead to the highlight of the night as Smith found lone senior, Caleb Furst, for a thunderous alley oop dunk in transition on senior night.
Smith then added another three, found Loyer for a three, and Purdue went into the half with a 50-41 three after Dylan Harper knocked down his own three after another Rutgers offensive rebound gave the Scarlet Knights a second chance at points.
After going 11 of 17 from three in the first half, Purdue somehow turned it up a notch to start the second.
After an early left-handed hook shot by Kaufman-Renn gave Purdue a 52-41 lead, Kaufman-Renn's offensive rebound led to another Fletcher Loyer three off a Braden Smith assists. The next possession, Furst stole an offensive rebound, and then found Smith for a three-pointer that pushed Purdue's lead to 58-41.
The two weren't done. Loyer would pump, drive, and then kick out to find Smith for another three in transition. Then another Kaufman-Renn rebound off a Loyer miss from three would give Loyer a second chance at a three-pointer. The second would fall and Purdue's lead would swell to 20.
Another Purdue run that would include two more Smith to Loyer threes would leave Purdue with a 78-48 lead with more than half of the second half still to play.
Purdue's lead would allow Painter to pull most his starters with more than eight minutes left in the game, stalling Purdue's prace from three.
Caleb Furst senior night
Caleb Furst's senior night was an apt showing for Purdue's winningest player in school history. Furst's lone basket of the game was the highlight of the game, a transition alley oop dunk that saw Furst sky up and finish the Braden Smith lob with both hands.
Furst did the dirty stuff throughout his career at Purdue and tonight was no different. The Indiana native finished his last game in Mackey Arena with 2 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists in 26 minutes of action.