Game Wrap | Rutgers 71, Purdue 100| A flurry of 3's sink Scarlet Knights

Purdue's offense was looking to break out, and Rutgers gave Purdue the chance to do just that.



Purdue came out firing, knocking down 11 first-half threes, and behind a 23 points, 9 assist Braden Smith performance, the Boilers take it to the Scarlet Knights 100-71.





Braden Smith wasn't alone. The Boilers had their best shooting night in years, with Smith and Fletcher Loyer leading the way from three. The two both knocked down 7 three pointers on the night and finished with 23 points a piece.





The two combined to go 14 of 25 from three on a night where Purdue as a team was just two three-pointers shy of the team record for made threes.





It didn't take long for the two to get going. Purdue's second basket was Braden Smith finding Fletcher Loyer for three.



After Rutgers took an early 11-14 lead on a Emmanuel Ogbole lay up, Purdue's defense got going. Trey Kaufman-Renn blocked a shot at one end and Braden Smith drove to the hoop at the other. While hanging in mid air under the basket, Smith fired a pass out to Myles Colvin on the right wing where Colvin knocked his first three of the game down.



A few plays later, and it was freshman Raleigh Burgess who deflected a pass that turned into a steal. At the other end, it was Loyer who found Colvin open for three. Colvin knocked down his second three of the game to pull Purdue within 17-19.



Rutgers on their end was relying early on its young freshmen making tough shots. Ace Bailey got going early, making a tough face up jumper over Caleb Furst in the mid-range and then Dylan Harper followed that with a step back jumper of his own.



Bailey would add a face up three pointer, and then a thunderous one hand dunk to have Rutgers leading Purdue early.



Adding to Purdue's troubles, Rutgers dominated the offensive glass early. Then when Purdue did appear to get a stop and a rebound, the officials went to the monitors after Lathan Sommerville hit the deck after a Rutgers miss. After review, Trey Kaufman-Renn was called for a flagrant one foul when his elbow collided with Sommerville's face.



The two free throws were then followed by a Dylan Harper three-pointer. The five point possession led to a 27-19 Rutgers lead.