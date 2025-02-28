Game Wrap | UCLA 66 , Purdue 76 | Boilers back on track

Purdue needed a win. During the week, the player gathered for a players' only meeting to try and make sense of its four-game losing streak. Matt Painter had one on one meeting swith his players throughout the week to encourage his guys.



Whether it was meetings, Mackey Arena, or desperation, Purdue got the win it needed, 76-66, over the UCLA Bruins.





Braden Smith became Purdue's all-time assist leader at Purdue in the first half.



Matt Painter said his team needed to get back to forcing turnovers on defense. Purdue forced a turnover on the first four UCLA possessions, and forced 9 by the end of the first half.



But UCLA is one of the best defensive teams in the country and Purdue couldn't pull away early.



After back to back and-one oppportunities for freshman guard CJ Cox, Purdue had a 21-12 halfway through the first half.



Two Bruins threes on back to back possessions brought the game to 29-25.



Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn led the game in scoring with 29 points, and converted an and-one late in the first half to give Purdue a six point lead, but UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr. ended the half with a tough fallaway basket that left Purdue with just a 37-35 lead at half.



UCLA out rebounded Purdue 20-7 in the first, helping make up for its 9-5 turnover disadvantage.





It was Purdue's ability to steal possessions in the second half that allowed the Boilers to pull away late.



After a Braden Smith three to start the half, UCLA had a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 42-40.



But Kaufman-Renn turned an offensive rebound into an and-one put back to go back up 43-42.



After both teams went back and forth, it was Braden Smith who drew a foul on his own miss. After landing hard on his back, Smith in bounded the ball, and then went and got it.



Mismatched against Tyler Bilodeau, Smith knocked down a step back three to take a 55-53 lead.



Another Smith offensive rebound would lead to a Kaufman-Renn hook shot that gave Purdue a 61-56 lead.



With Purdue on a 6-0 run, Smith got another steal, and then Fletcher Loyer found Cam Heide for a three point attempt. It was pure and Purdue took a commanding 64-56 lead with five and a half to play.



A Fletcher Loyer corner three-pointer would give Purdue a double-digit edge after Smith found him on a drive and kick.



Smith would throw in another three to extend things 73-60, and Purdue would walk away with the ten point win.