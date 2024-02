Grayson product and 2024 Purdue commit, Gicarri Harris, is picking up some hardware heading into his team's post-season. Harris was named the 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year after his Grayson squad finished the regular season on an 8 game win streak and a 23-2 record on the season.



Harris is the son of former great, Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson, and is part of a top-10 Purdue class that features six freshman coming to West Lafayette to come play for Matt Painter and company.



Harris is a strong guard that could find minutes from day one as a defensive-minded combo guard and a physicality that's currently being brought to the team by fifth-year senior transfer Lance Jones.



Harris's post season play will kick off Monday as Grayson looms as one of the best teams in Georgia.