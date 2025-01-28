Zach Edey named to NBA Rising Stars game

Zach Edey, former Boilermaker, and ninth pick of the NBA Draft for the Memphis Grizzles will be apart of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities after being selected for the Rising Star All-Star Game on Friday, February 14th in San Fransisco.





Edey joins a star-studded cast headlined by #1 pick Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), former IU great Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors) former Tennessee star and now Los Angeles Laker Dalton Knecht, and national champion at UConn, Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs).





Edey's rookie season has had some ups and downs with the downs mostly being a month long absence from a lower leg injury that had him miss a good stretch of games. But Edey has been productive when on the floor for the Grizzlies, showing off his tenacity on the boards, rim protection on defense, and a developing three-point shot.





The back to back National Player of the Year in college will now get to show off on a national stage in a game that's usually a showcase for guards and big dunkers.







