News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 02:21:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue-Marquette

Purdue led by 18 in the first half, but was outscored 40-17 in the final 20 minutes.
Purdue led by 18 in the first half, but was outscored 40-17 in the final 20 minutes. (USA Today Sports)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

MILWAUKEE — Purdue saw another opportunity for a quality win go by the wayside Wednesday night at Marquette, falling 65-55.

Below, we break down a few of the finer points of the Boilermaker setback.

THE PROCESS IS ONGOING OFFENSIVELY

Look, the numbers for Purdue were dreadful, a 34-percent final shooting percentage, 20 percent after halftime. The look test wasn't a whole lot better.

But, for whatever it's worth, and It's not much, the Boilermakers were merely mediocre foul shooting and a few more high-percentage makes away from things looking much better. Better enough to win, probably.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}