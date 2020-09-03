GoldandBlack.com football mailbag: Clock is ticking on B1G season
Time to answer some mail. Let's rack 'em!
What percentage chance would you give for a November start to the Big Ten season? January? February?
Podgomd87
Here is how I would handicap it: November start: 10 percent chance of happening; January start: 90 percent; February start: 10 percent. And that October beginning that was rumored earlier this week is pure cockypop.
I don't think the Big Ten could justify beginning in November after backing out of a late-September start back in August. Will things be that different around the proposed Thanksgiving start?
And February is too late. The Big Ten wants as much buffer as possible between an early 2021 season and a fall 2021 season. The conference does not want to disrupt having a normal 12-game season in the fall of 2021.
So, that's why playing a shorter (eight games) schedule that ends in late-February/early-March makes the most sense. And maybe testing is better by January, too.
Why would the Big Ten feel that starting around Thanksgiving would be any better than starting in October if the other Power Five leagues are already playing?
FishersBoilerDaveC
There are three main reasons, in my mind, why the Big Ten would start around Thanksgiving.
1. By starting in November instead of January, the Big Ten would be able to play more games. A Thanksgiving start would include 10 games, according to reports. A January start would feature just eight games. More games, more money from TV.
2. Thanksgiving start also may mean players would be more likely to stick around to play instead of opting out.
3. And since most schools will send students home for Thanksgiving … not to return until early January … Big Ten teams would have a de facto bubble to work in for most of the season.
With Rondale Moore gone, which offensive player is must-see TV for Purdue?
Timster
I think all eyes will shift to sophomore wideout David Bell. We got a glimpse of this skill-set last season when Moore missed the final eight games with a hamstring injury. Bell emerged as one of the Big Ten’s top targets, tying for the Big Ten lead with 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns en route to earning league Freshman of the Year honors.
Would having a winter/spring season negatively impact recruiting?
QueenCityBoiler
A winter/spring season could have a negative impact for Big Ten schools. One coach told me it would give SEC, ACC, Big 12 schools an edge, since they could focus on recruiting as it hits its peak in December and January while Big Ten teams are playing games. I guess you can spin this several ways. Still, not being on a conventional football calendar isn’t ideal for Big Ten schools.
Is training table done in shifts to accommodate social distancing?
Threeputtt
I am not sure of this. I have seen reports that on campus, students are doing a “grab-and-go” style of dining. No seating. So, it wouldn’t be a shock if training table worked under the same guidelines.
Which true freshman receiver do you think is being overlooked?
Jeffy129
Purdue has four good ones coming in: Maliq Carr, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Marcellus Moore and Collin Sullivan. Carr, Yaseen and Moore all arrived early, but Moore took part in track--not football. He is a speed demon. But the wideout few are talking about is Sullivan. He's an intriguing prospect who hails from the same high school in Round Round, Texas, as current Purdue redshirt freshman tight end Garrett Miller. Sullivan has the size, speed and savvy to be a difference-maker. Don't sleep on him.
Black helmets or gold helmets: Which do you prefer?
JoeyJoe
Give me the gold all the time. I am a traditionalist. My favorite uniform is the gold helmet with black jersey and black pants from the 1984-85 Jim Everett collection.
