What percentage chance would you give for a November start to the Big Ten season? January? February?



Podgomd87

Here is how I would handicap it: November start: 10 percent chance of happening; January start: 90 percent; February start: 10 percent. And that October beginning that was rumored earlier this week is pure cockypop.



I don't think the Big Ten could justify beginning in November after backing out of a late-September start back in August. Will things be that different around the proposed Thanksgiving start?

And February is too late. The Big Ten wants as much buffer as possible between an early 2021 season and a fall 2021 season. The conference does not want to disrupt having a normal 12-game season in the fall of 2021.



So, that's why playing a shorter (eight games) schedule that ends in late-February/early-March makes the most sense. And maybe testing is better by January, too.



Why would the Big Ten feel that starting around Thanksgiving would be any better than starting in October if the other Power Five leagues are already playing?

FishersBoilerDaveC

There are three main reasons, in my mind, why the Big Ten would start around Thanksgiving.

1. By starting in November instead of January, the Big Ten would be able to play more games. A Thanksgiving start would include 10 games, according to reports. A January start would feature just eight games. More games, more money from TV.



2. Thanksgiving start also may mean players would be more likely to stick around to play instead of opting out.

3. And since most schools will send students home for Thanksgiving … not to return until early January … Big Ten teams would have a de facto bubble to work in for most of the season.

With Rondale Moore gone, which offensive player is must-see TV for Purdue?

Timster

I think all eyes will shift to sophomore wideout David Bell. We got a glimpse of this skill-set last season when Moore missed the final eight games with a hamstring injury. Bell emerged as one of the Big Ten’s top targets, tying for the Big Ten lead with 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns en route to earning league Freshman of the Year honors.



