GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Gicarri Harris at adidas 3SSB
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Georgia's Gicarri Harris has emerged as one of Purdue's foremost priorities for the 2024 recruiting class.
Get a look at the 6-foot-4, 190-plus-pound combo guard in action here in this GoldandBlack.com video from the adidas 3-Stripe Select Basketball event in South Carolina.
