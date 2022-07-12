 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Gicarri Harris at adidas 3SSB
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-12 17:53:37 -0500') }} basketball

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue recruiting target Gicarri Harris (GoldandBlack.com)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Georgia's Gicarri Harris has emerged as one of Purdue's foremost priorities for the 2024 recruiting class.

Get a look at the 6-foot-4, 190-plus-pound combo guard in action here in this GoldandBlack.com video from the adidas 3-Stripe Select Basketball event in South Carolina.

