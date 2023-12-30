When it was originally announced the 2023 Indiana Hall of Fame Classic was supposed to be a showcase for a good portion of Purdue’s 2024 recruiting class. Brownsburg was announced as participating, and that was going to be with Kanon Catchings. Their opening opponent was slated to be Brownstown Central with Jack Benter, making for a highly anticipated Catchings vs. Benter matchup of future teammates. The other two teams were Kokomo, with Mr. Basketball favorite and five-star Kansas commit Flory Bidunga as well as Indianapolis Crispus Attucks with 2025 prospect Dezmon Briscoe. Combined with the event being held in the largest high school gym in the world, the 9,000+ seat New Castle Fieldhouse, promised a great day of basketball.

It didn’t quite turn out that way. Catchings is spending his senior season playing for Overtime Elite instead of Brownsburg. Benter missed the event with an avulsion fracture in his foot, an injury that shouldn’t be too serious, but it may keep him out for a bit.

It was still a good day of basketball as the four teams played across four games. Here is the recap.