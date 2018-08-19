GoldandBlack.com video: Da'Joun Hewitt's scores twice in Week 1
NASHVILLE — There were four FBS commitments on the field at Davidson Academy (Tenn.) Friday night as the Bears took on Franklin Road Academy.
Among those that shined the brightest was Purdue running back commit Da'Joun Hewitt, who rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to help lead his Davidson Academy team to an opening week win, 40-20.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect says he's improved since his junior season.
