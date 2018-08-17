Following a quiet-by-his-standards first half in the face of the significant blocking resources directed toward him by Lafayette Jeff, George Karlaftis made several important second-half plays in helping West Lafayette High School beat the Bronchos 38-29.

Purdue's blue-chip defensive line commitment and his Red Devil trailed 22-7 in the first half, but narrowed the deficit to just one at halftime, thanks in part to a defensive hold deep in its own territory, affected by Karlaftis.

But after recording a sack on the second defensive snap of the second half, Karlaftis' biggest play came with just inside seven minutes to play. On a fourth-and-four from Jeff's 46, soon after the Red Devils took a 31-29 lead, Karlaftis was stood up at the line, but used his right hand to bat down Jeff's pass as if spiking a volleyball, one of two pass breakups for Karlaftis in his season opener, a game played between two teams who hadn't met in more than 60 years.