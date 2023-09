After dropping its Big Ten opener against Wisconsin on Friday night, Purdue football will look to rebound in the Cannon Trophy game against Illinois next week in Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Illini moved to 2-2 with a win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, snapping a two-game skid against Kansas and Penn State. Bret Bielema will look to come into West Lafayette and beat his former defensive coordinator, now Purdue head coach, Ryan Walters to close out September.

Boiler Upload takes a look at the key players from Illinois that Walters and the Boilermakers will have to contend with to earn a victory.