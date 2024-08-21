Georgia transfer Nyland Green was the catalyst behind the activity that Purdue's cornerbacks have used to building a closer bond with one another throughout the off-season, but with it has come some healthy competition. Kyndrich Breedlove and Markevious Brown have differing opinions on which Boilermaker cornerback is the worst fisherman out of the group, playfully crowning each other with that title. Whether either are true, we'll likely never know for sure, but what we do know is the position group's fishing trips have helped build a close bond among Sam Carter's unit heading into the season. That camaraderie is something that is emphasized, according to Breedlove. "We try to do stuff with everybody, create chemistry with everybody, because you never know what's gonna happen," he said. "Just being with each other, studying, just out there on the field, doing extra work, walkthroughs and stuff. That's how we're able to just have chemistry," Breedlove said.

Advertisement

Having cohesion amongst a unit is key for building trust and a family environment, which starts from the top down with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter. The always energetic Carter spoke to how he attempts to give his players energy with his enthusiasm on a daily basis. "If you don't have the energy, man, you just wasting time, because we're asking these guys to get up every morning at six," Carter said. "So a lot of guys don't have energy, right? So you got to give it to them, and I can't expect them to bring it if I don't have energy," Carter said. "We have no choice, right? Because at the end of the day, I believe players play off your energy," Carter said. "When you are here, you have opportunity to coach them. I think you should coach them. They play in the game, but right now we're practicing, Indiana State's a good team, so I got to bring the energy every day to make sure the urgency is there." That is even more important given Purdue's massive overhaul of the cornerback position over the last two off-seasons, which brings new talent into the fold once again in 2024. The Boilermakers added a pair of transfers in Nyland Green and Kyndrich Breedlove, both of which are in line to start this season. While Green's opportunity may have to wait just a little longer than Breedlove, as he battles back from injury, the former Georgia Bulldog has already provided leadership and a unique skillset for the secondary. "Just experience man. What he does is unbelievable. This guy is gifted, but still, with all the guys, it's still technique. But Nyland played on two national championship teams at Georgia. So you can't really look around and see 6-2 corners that played in a national championship game," Carter said. Incumbent starter Markevious Brown has also taken notice of Green's ability, as well as what Breedlove brings to the table. The duo's talent goes without saying, but it is the mentality of each that Brown believes could be the biggest benefit for the Boilermakers. "Nyland and Kyndrich are both exceptional cornerbacks. They both bring a lot of experience, a veteran attitude, the will to win," Brown said. "They bring an aggressive demeanor to the room, and that's something that you need at corner, to be a fierce competitor."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1NxbEdMcTlDLWxrP3NpPVd2ZUQ4UjROSE9QZURKMUs/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

For Brown himself, the Ole Miss transfer was forced to move around in the secondary last season due to injuries, but should be back into a more comfortable role for his second year as a starter for Carter. "Just technique, just trusting. This year we're able to move him to the field. Last year he had to play boundary when Marquis Wilson went down, so this year now allowing him to get to his natural spot. So having him to the field now, that experience will help us," Carter said. Purdue felt content with its cornerbacks a season ago, but injuries and a lack of depth thrust several inexperienced players into game action. Two in particular, while they took their lumps last season, Botros Alisandro and Derrick Rogers Jr. are now better equipped to step into the rotation, according to Carter. "Once you get going to fire, you have no choice but to get better. Those guys have grown tremendously, not just on the field, but in the classroom also. Both of those guys finished this semester this summer, both had over 3.0 [GPA]. I just think that experience, just playing, going to school, gives you the confidence, knowing that you can play here," Carter said. That newfound depth continues with a trio of talented true freshmen as well, with Hudauri Hines, Earl Kulp and Tarrion Grant. The latter of that trio was the highly-touted four-star recruit that re-classified to 2024 to get to Purdue a year early, and the returns have been positive to head coach Ryan Walters. "From an athletic standpoint, he's exactly what you want. You know, 6'2", 188 pounds and runs like a deer, can change directions. The thing I've been most impressed with is his willingness to learn and the time he spends away from the practice field, just on working on his craft," Walters said. "He knows the defense in and out. When he's out there he competes compete, and he competes at a high level. 2023 was a disappointing year for the Purdue defense, which allowed a Big Ten-worst 30.4 points per game, where the secondary was a large part in those struggles. With a new cast, added talent and depth, Carter and Brown see the Boilermakers having more success defending the pass this fall. "Just understanding the defense better? I think a lot of guys, we got a lot of transfer guys mid year and just everything speeds up. Understanding that coach is going to call certain coverages, you got to play. We ask you to play man, play man. We ask you to play zone, play zone," Carter said. "Just knowing that there's 10 other people on the field that's depending on you to do your job. So my biggest thing for them. Just do your job. Don't worry about nothing else. If you do your job every snap everything else will work out." "We brought back a lot more experience. Brought back some guys that can play at a high level and play fast. And so whenever you have those things on defense, it'll make you run smooth. But all in all, I feel like, for the most part, all us want to win, and all of us come out every day to get better. When you have that type of chemistry on the defense, you're gonna always see improvement," Brown said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL21CeVozV0pZMXo0P3NpPXFmdXVuLXpXcS1VU2pkemc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==