Purdue has now reached double-digits in transfer portal additions after former Indiana offensive lineman Joshua Sales Jr. announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Thursday morning.

Sales spent three seasons in Bloomington after being a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 out of Brownsburg, Indiana. He is currently a three-star prospect in the Rivals transfer portal rankings, being the 510th player nationally.

During his time with the Hoosiers, Sales played in 18 games, making four starts during the 2022 campaign. He has primarily played at right tackle, also seeing limited snaps at left tackle and as a sixth offensive lineman. In 2023, Sales held a Pro Football Focus grade of 55.8 in 95 snaps.

Purdue now adds Sales to a revamped offensive line for Marcus Johnson. He joins Corey Stewart, DJ Wingfield, Joey Tanona as the Boilermakers' additions to the trenches this off-season, alongside cornerback Nyland Green, edge rushers CJ Madden and Shitta Sillah, running back Reggie Love III, defensive lineman Jamarius Dinkins, and wide receiver Kam Brown.

Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers remain at fifth in the Rivals team transfer rankings this cycle.