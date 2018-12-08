Derrick Barnes believes the coaching staff is considering a permanent positional change for his final two years at Purdue.

Barnes said Saturday he thinks defensive coordinator Nick Holt is strongly considering moving him from his weak-side linebacker spot to the Leo pass-rusher position currently occupied by junior Kai Higgins.

In Purdue's second bowl practice Saturday morning, Barnes was rotating reps at the Leo spot with Higgins and redshirt freshman Robert McWilliams. Purdue won't return to the practice field until Thursday when semester finals have completed.

"I would say that I think Coach Holt is pushing more toward me at the Leo (for next season) but at the same time, I still need to understand both positions the best I can," Barnes said Saturday. "It's also a situation where I could continue to flip back and forth as well. I'll do whatever they ask me to do."

The positional move could occur after Barnes excelled in the role in obvious third-down passing situations this season. The 240-pound linebacker was tied for fourth on the team with three sacks and totaled five tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus data, Barnes had some of the highest tackling and pass-rush grades throughout the 2018 season, but struggled in coverage.

"I think I really gained some intelligence and knowledge of the game while I've played this year," Barnes said. "Definitely my technique has gotten a lot better and honestly, playing both the Leo and linebacker helped me because it allowed me to see the field from two different ways. It's been a blessing playing both positions because I know the defense better now."

The emergence of freshman Jaylan Alexander during the 2018 season and the development of freshmen Jack Smith and Jack Cravaack during practice has allowed this move with Barnes to be considered, from a linebacker depth standpoint.

"I'd love to have Derrick in our position room," Purdue defensive line coach Reggie Johnson said. "A great kid and he reminds you of a kid we lost to graduation last year in Danny Ezechukwu so I'd love to have him."

A move for Barnes could also signal a confidence level from the coaching staff that junior Markus Bailey will return for his final year of eligibility at Purdue. Bailey, who will get his Purdue degree following this semester, has said he'll submit his name for evaluation from NFL Draft personnel but has said he hasn't come to a final decision.