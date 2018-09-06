Isaiah Gibson down to three
Purdue's made the final three for its most important interior defensive line target for the 2019 class.
Ohio defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson announced Thursday he's down to Purdue, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
He officially visited Purdue in June, Wisconsin this summer, too, and just made an official to UK.
He is due to announce his choice Sept. 19, per his long-held plan.
And Then There Were 3....🤫👑 pic.twitter.com/8pv4j9ka4p— Isaiah Gibson (@IsaiahGibson75) September 6, 2018
