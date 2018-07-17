ATLANTA – Evidence exists that especially during the football recruiting dead period, Purdue's best recruiters weren't on the football coaching staff. They exist in the already committed members of the 2019 class.

Purdue's two highest-ranked commitments of the 2019 class, currently ranked No. 21 in the nation, are making it very well known that they're still trying to attract promising talent to one of the most talked-about recruiting class in several years.