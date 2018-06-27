Late Five Star add David Bell discusses recruiting, Purdue
Get Five Free Weeks of GoldandBlack.com Membership
ATLANTA – David Bell will not be participating in camp drills Thursday at the Rivals/Adidas Five-Star Challenge.The four-star wide receiver from Warren Central High School arrived Wednesday as a late addition to the event, but said he'll be unable to participate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to a hamstring issue.
Bell said Wednesday he wasn’t planning on getting an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta, but immediately accepted the invitation that came in last week.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news