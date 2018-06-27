Get Five Free Weeks of GoldandBlack.com Membership

ATLANTA – David Bell will not be participating in camp drills Thursday at the Rivals/Adidas Five-Star Challenge.The four-star wide receiver from Warren Central High School arrived Wednesday as a late addition to the event, but said he'll be unable to participate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to a hamstring issue.

Bell said Wednesday he wasn’t planning on getting an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta, but immediately accepted the invitation that came in last week.