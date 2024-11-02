Advertisement

Purdue vs. Northwestern: How to watch, betting odds and more

When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s road matchup against Northwestern on Saturday in West Lafayette.

 Dub Jellison
Purdue vs. Northwestern visitors list: Flip targets galore for Boilermakers

Boiler Upload with the latest on which prospects will be visiting Purdue on Saturday afternoon for Northwestern game.

 Dub Jellison
Will Purdue win an FBS game this year? It’s 50/50

Purdue has beaten a top-division football opponent in every year but one since the Great Depression.

 Israel Schuman
Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern Wildcats

Boiler Upload chats with WildcatReport publisher Louie Vaccher to cover all things Northwestern ahead of Saturday.

 Dub Jellison
Three key takeaways from Purdue's exhibition win over Grand Valley State

Three key takeaways from Purdue's 99-41 exhibition win over Grand Valley State on Wednesday night.

 Dub Jellison

Published Nov 2, 2024
Key takeaways from Purdue's 26-20 loss to Northwestern
Dub Jellison
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue football dropped a 7th straight game on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium, falling 26-20 in a overtime defeat at the hands of Northwestern. Boiler Upload takes a look at three key takeaways from the loss, including Hudson Card's play, late game decision-making and the defense falling apart late.

