Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now

Without light, there are no shadows.





For the last two years, the bright light of Zach Edey brought Purdue to the promised land under Matt Painter, finally.





For the last two years, Trey Kaufman-Renn lived inside the giant shadow cast from the 7-4 back to back National Player of the Year.





While incredibly tall, not even Edey's shadow can stretch from Memphis, Tennessee up north to West Lafayette. Edey is now in the NBA after being drafted by the Memphism Grizzlies in the lottery.









Trey Kaufman-Renn, after biding his time, will be able to step into the spotlight, finally.





"It's been a long run," Trey Kaufman-Renn tells me Sunday, a day before his Purdue Boilermakers kick off their 2024-25 season. It's Kaufman-Renn's fourth year at Purdue after electing to redshirt his freshman year, serving as a back up his second year, and starting his third year, but still living in the world that Zach Edey built and held together.