Women’s basketball: Purdue lands 2025 guard Keona Douwstra

Purdue women’s basketball has found its guard in the 2025 recruiting class, as Keona Douwstra announced her commitment.

 • Dub Jellison
Seven Visitors To Know: Purdue vs. Northwestern

Boiler Upload takes a look at seven visitors to know ahead of Purdue's game against Northwestern this afternoon.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green questionable vs. Northwestern

Purdue football's official availability report prior to Saturday's game against Northwestern.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: November 1-3

The calendar is beginning to turn from fall sports to winter.

 • Travis Miller
Three Burning Questions for Purdue football vs. Northwestern

Boiler Upload presents three burning questions for the Boilermakers heading into tomorrow's battle.

 • Dub Jellison

Published Nov 3, 2024
Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now
Casey Bartley  •  BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
Twitter
@CBartleyRivals

There is only one certainty in Purdue's front court

Without light, there are no shadows.



For the last two years, the bright light of Zach Edey brought Purdue to the promised land under Matt Painter, finally.



For the last two years, Trey Kaufman-Renn lived inside the giant shadow cast from the 7-4 back to back National Player of the Year.



While incredibly tall, not even Edey's shadow can stretch from Memphis, Tennessee up north to West Lafayette. Edey is now in the NBA after being drafted by the Memphism Grizzlies in the lottery.



Trey Kaufman-Renn, after biding his time, will be able to step into the spotlight, finally.



"It's been a long run," Trey Kaufman-Renn tells me Sunday, a day before his Purdue Boilermakers kick off their 2024-25 season. It's Kaufman-Renn's fourth year at Purdue after electing to redshirt his freshman year, serving as a back up his second year, and starting his third year, but still living in the world that Zach Edey built and held together.

It's been a long run. I feel like... I was telling our guards, obviously we have such a great scorer and player in Zach, I was looking at other teams, I feel like I could take on those guys whenever I got in the game. I feel like I could always score. Obviously there's some frustration. You're not getting the opportunities but you understand. I'm one of those guys that's competitve. That wants to win... I understood that, but at the same time, I'm ready to get that opportunity.
Trey Kaufman-Ren

